Police: Man arrested in Chicago diamond heist struck before - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Man arrested in Chicago diamond heist struck before

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a sleight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days. And they say he's done it before in New York City and Belgium.

The Chicago Tribune reports that an industry publication sent out a "quiet warning" about Tamaz Hubel after a 2010 heist in New York. The alert urged retailers to "stop reading right now and go count your diamonds."

The 67-year-old from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, was arrested Sunday while trying to board a plane to France from Miami-Dade International Airport. He's being held in Florida. An extradition hearing is scheduled for July 10.

The Associated Press hasn't identified a lawyer who can comment on Hubel's behalf.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

