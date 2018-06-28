Judge temporarily blocks abortion reporting rule in Indiana - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge temporarily blocks abortion reporting rule in Indiana

By RICK CALLAHAN
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a new Indiana law's requirement that medical providers report detailed patient information to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young granted the preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. The order blocks the provision in a state law taking effect Sunday.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the state on behalf of the Planned Parenthood affiliate on April 23, arguing that the reporting provision was unconstitutional and imposed "unique and burdensome obligations." The lawsuit contends that many of the purported complications listed in the law are extremely rare for abortions and "are more likely to occur after other medical procedures."

Young, who heard arguments in the case earlier this month, wrote in his order that without the injunction, Planned Parenthood and its physicians in Indiana would "be subject to licensing penalties, and eventually criminal penalties, if they violate the challenged statute."

The judge also argued that if physicians incorrectly interpret the law, "and report less than everything, they risk civil and criminal sanctions." That, he said, violates Planned Parenthood's due process rights.

The federal lawsuit was the latest of several filed in recent years that have successfully challenged abortion restrictions passed by Indiana lawmakers, including a 2016 law signed by former Republican Gov. Mike Pence that would have banned abortions sought because the fetus has been diagnosed with a disability.

The latest law to be challenged, passed this year by lawmakers , was signed in March by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. The plaintiffs initially asked the judge to also block a second provision that requires annual inspections of abortion clinics, but they later sought an injunction only for the new reporting requirement. They have also asked Young to eventually make his order permanent.

Attorneys for the state urged Young not to block the reporting provision from taking effect. In court documents, they argued that the requirement "serves the public interest by collecting comprehensive data on the complications that may result from abortion and the frequency of those complications."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump trash-talks restaurant that booted his press secretary

    Trump trash-talks restaurant that booted his press secretary

    Monday, June 25 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-06-25 13:34:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:15:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...
    Trump trash-talks restaurant that booted his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.More >>
    Trump trash-talks restaurant that booted his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.More >>

  • Leak fight nixes Stormy Daniels meet with feds in Cohen case

    Leak fight nixes Stormy Daniels meet with feds in Cohen case

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:15:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:15:13 GMT
    Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

  • Authorities abandon 'zero-tolerance' for immigrant families

    Authorities abandon 'zero-tolerance' for immigrant families

    Monday, June 25 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-06-25 04:14:10 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:15:09 GMT
    (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...
    A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
    A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly