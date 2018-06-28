New Airbus transport aircraft BelugaXL sports whale's grin - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New Airbus transport aircraft BelugaXL sports whale's grin

(Jean-Vincent Reymondon/Airbus via AP). This photo taken on Thursday, June 28, 2018 and provided by Airbus shows the first BelugaXL rolling out of the paintshop, unveiling a special livery, in Toulouse, southern France. The BelugaXL will now undertake ... (Jean-Vincent Reymondon/Airbus via AP). This photo taken on Thursday, June 28, 2018 and provided by Airbus shows the first BelugaXL rolling out of the paintshop, unveiling a special livery, in Toulouse, southern France. The BelugaXL will now undertake ...

TOULOUSE, France (AP) - A whale of a transport aircraft will be flying high later this summer sporting the grin of a Beluga whale.

The Airbus BelugaXL, a massive transport plane, made a presentation on Thursday, its nose cone making it look like a whale. Airbus employees, 20,000 of them, voted on one of six looks and the whale face that matches its name won.

After ground tests, the oversized aircraft is to make its first flight later this summer and enter service in 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mitt Romney rolls to easy win in GOP primary for Utah Senate

    Mitt Romney rolls to easy win in GOP primary for Utah Senate

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-06-26 14:25:12 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:17:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...
    Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.More >>
    Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.More >>

  • High court OKs Trump's travel ban, rejects Muslim bias claim

    High court OKs Trump's travel ban, rejects Muslim bias claim

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-06-26 14:24:50 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:17:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.
    The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.More >>
    The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.More >>

  • 17 states sue Trump administration over family separations

    17 states sue Trump administration over family separations

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-06-26 19:15:42 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:17:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington.
    Seventeen states, including Washington, New York and California, are suing to force the Trump administration to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    Seventeen states, including Washington, New York and California, are suing to force the Trump administration to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly