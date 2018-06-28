White police officer charged in fatal shooting of black teen

(Harrison Jones/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Michelle Kenney, second from left, mother of Antwon Rose Jr., reacts as attorney Fred Rabner addresses reporters at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. At left is Atw...

By CLAUDIA LAUER

Associated Press

A white Pennsylvania police officer has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of an unarmed black teenager who was shot in the back while fleeing a traffic stop.

East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld was charged Wednesday in the June 19 shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. Prosecutors cited Rosfeld's inconsistent statements about whether he saw a gun in the teen's hand.

The 30-year-old officer had been sworn in just hours before the shooting after working at the police department for a couple of weeks. After being charged, he turned himself in and was released on $250,000 bond.

Criminologist Philip Stinson, who works at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, says the speed with which prosecutors charged Rosfeld isn't unusual for Pennsylvania, but it doesn't guarantee a conviction.

