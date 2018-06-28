White police officer charged in fatal shooting of black teen - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

White police officer charged in fatal shooting of black teen

By CLAUDIA LAUER
Associated Press

A white Pennsylvania police officer has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of an unarmed black teenager who was shot in the back while fleeing a traffic stop.

East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld was charged Wednesday in the June 19 shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. Prosecutors cited Rosfeld's inconsistent statements about whether he saw a gun in the teen's hand.

The 30-year-old officer had been sworn in just hours before the shooting after working at the police department for a couple of weeks. After being charged, he turned himself in and was released on $250,000 bond.

Criminologist Philip Stinson, who works at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, says the speed with which prosecutors charged Rosfeld isn't unusual for Pennsylvania, but it doesn't guarantee a conviction.

