Nations warn Romania: Don't dilute fight against corruption

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A dozen countries on Thursday urged Romania not to adopt laws they say could undermine the rule of law and weaken the fight against terrorism and corruption.

European Union members including France and Germany, joined by the U.S., Canada, Norway and Switzerland, called on Romania's parliament to not pass laws that might hinder the prosecution of violent crimes, cross-border organized crime or human trafficking.

Saying that Romania had demonstrated "considerable progress" in its efforts to tackle graft, the statement - posted on the U.S. Embassy website- said lawmakers should "avoid taking steps backward and (also) defend the independence of judges and prosecutors."

The ruling Social Democratic Party is currently considering proposing a law that would ban audio and video evidence in a trial.

Another proposed law says prosecutors would need to bring charges against someone under investigation within a year for the case to go to trial. And evidence about suspected wrongdoing supplied by whistleblowers more than six months after an alleged misdeed will not be considered valid.

Another measure would allow suspects to be present when whistleblowers or victims of crimes make allegations.

Romania's foreign ministry said Parliament was in the process of changing laws, which would only be enacted after the president signed off on them. It added that "strengthening the rule of law and the fight against corruption" were government priorities.

One lawmaker from the ruling party, Claudiu Manda, took offense at the international request, saying Thursday that "it's Parliament's right to vote laws."

Still, thousands of Romanians have protested in the last week in several cities against the proposed law, saying it will dilute the fight against corruption.

The ruling Social Democrats are changing the country's anti-corruption laws comes as their party leader, Liviu Dragnea, was recently handed a 3½-year sentence for abuse of power in office. The party has rallied around him, saying he should be considered innocent pending a final verdict.

