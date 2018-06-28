Hate crime charges leveled after Charlottesville attack - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hate crime charges leveled after Charlottesville attack

(Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist r... (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist r...
(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr... (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...
(AP Photo/Steve Helber). FBI special agent, Adam Lee, at podium, gestures during a news conference concerning the indictment of James Alex Fields in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Fields, was charged with 30 counts including the hate c... (AP Photo/Steve Helber). FBI special agent, Adam Lee, at podium, gestures during a news conference concerning the indictment of James Alex Fields in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Fields, was charged with 30 counts including the hate c...
(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Acting Attorney General for the Civil rights Division, John Gore, at podium, speaks as U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, of the Western District of Virginia, right, listens during a news conference concerning the indictment of James... (AP Photo/Steve Helber). Acting Attorney General for the Civil rights Division, John Gore, at podium, speaks as U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, of the Western District of Virginia, right, listens during a news conference concerning the indictment of James...
(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Acting Attorney General for the Civil rights Division, John Gore, at podium, speaks as U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, of the Western District of Virginia, right, and FBI special agent, Adam Lee, left, listen during a news confere... (AP Photo/Steve Helber). Acting Attorney General for the Civil rights Division, John Gore, at podium, speaks as U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, of the Western District of Virginia, right, and FBI special agent, Adam Lee, left, listen during a news confere...

By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE
Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Federal authorities have leveled hate crime charges against the 21-year-old man accused of plowing a car into protesters in Charlottesville last year, killing a woman.

James Alex Fields Jr. was indicted Wednesday on 30 federal charges stemming from the attack against those protesting a white nationalist rally. Fields had already been charged with murder in state court.

One of the federal charges is death-penalty eligible, although U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen says that decision has not yet been made.

Prior to the attack, authorities say the Maumee, Ohio, man engaged in chants promoting white supremacy and other racist and anti-Semitic views.

The attorney representing Fields on those counts declined to comment. Fields is expected to appear in federal court soon, possibly next week.

___

Rankin reported from Richmond. Associated Press Writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:15:23 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 6:23 AM EDT2018-06-29 10:23:22 GMT
    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

  • Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

    Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-06-26 11:14:49 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 6:22 AM EDT2018-06-29 10:22:08 GMT
    (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...
    Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.More >>
    Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.More >>

  • Immigrant mother separated from boy : 'I dream of my son'

    Immigrant mother separated from boy : 'I dream of my son'

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-06-26 06:14:45 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 6:21 AM EDT2018-06-29 10:21:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...
    They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>
    They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly