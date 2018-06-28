US tech stocks jump; Amazon deal shakes health care firms

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Jan. 2, 2018, file photo a trader works at the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 28.

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are climbing Thursday afternoon as gains for technology companies and banks help the market recover the previous day's losses. Amazon said it's buying an online pharmacy and launching its own delivery van business, and drugstores and medication distributors as well as delivery companies are sinking. U.S. crude oil is at its highest price since late 2014. A day ago, stocks closed at their lowest level in about a month.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index added 24 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,724 as of 3:15 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,302. The Nasdaq composite gained 79 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,524. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 6 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,647.

This week investors again find themselves trying to discern whether the U.S. and China are headed for a full-blown trade war or if they will find common ground in their dispute over trade and intellectual property. Reports and statements from U.S. officials have often been contradictory, leading the market to lurch between gains and losses, sometimes by the hour. On Wednesday the S&P closed Wednesday at its lowest level since May 29.

The market is having a downbeat finish to the second quarter, mostly because of those concerns about trade. The S&P 500 is down about 2 percent in the last two weeks, trimming its gain for the quarter to 3 percent. The Dow is up less than 1 percent.

The volatility may worsen at the beginning of the third quarter, as the U.S. is set to impose a 25 percent tariff on billions of dollars of Chinese products starting July 6. In response, China will raise import duties on $34 billion worth of American goods.

AMAZON STRENGTH: Amazon shook up multiple industries Thursday after it said it's buying online pharmacy PillPack, which offers pre-sorted dose packaging and home delivery. Investors expected Amazon to use its muscle to reduce costs and drug prices, and that led to sharp losses for drugstores, pharmacy benefits managers and companies that distribute medications.

Amazon rose 2.6 percent to $1,703.87 while Walgreens fell 9.4 percent to $60.01, and CVS, a drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager, skidded 6.3 percent to $65.67. Medication distributor Cardinal Health shed 4.7 percent to $50.45.

Amazon also announced a new program under which contractors around the country can launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages, meaning Amazon will have new ways to deliver products without relying on companies like UPS and FedEx. UPS lost 2.3 percent to $105.91 and FedEx declined 1 percent to $227.44.

TECH LEADING: Consulting company Accenture rose 5.7 percent to $164.27 after a strong first quarter. Elsewhere, chipmaker Nvidia added 2.2 percent to $240.94 and payment processor Mastercard added 2.2 percent to $197.48.

Bermuda-based chipmaker Marvell Technology climbed 8.4 percent to $21.81 after it said Chinese regulators approved its $6 billion purchase of competitor Cavium. Cavium jumped 9.9 percent to $87.29.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude continued to surge and gained 0.9 percent to $73.45 a barrel in New York. It's at its highest price since November 2014. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 0.3 percent to $77.85 a barrel in London.

Oil prices have rallied over the last week. First, investors concluded that OPEC countries will not increase oil production by as much as they feared. Then the U.S. started pressuring countries to stop importing oil from Iran, the world's sixth-largest producer of oil. The Trump administration is threatening other countries, including close allies such as South Korea, with sanctions if they don't cut off Iranian imports by early November, essentially erecting a global blockade.

STRATEGY SHIFTS: Madison Square Garden Co. said it will consider spinning off its sports division, which owns the NBA's New York Knicks and the NHL's Rangers, into a separate publicly traded company. The stock jumped 13 percent to $300.97.

Mexican food chain Chipotle said it will restructure its business, closing some restaurants that are struggling and making changes to its menu. It expects up to $135 million in total costs. Analysts and investors took the news as a sign it's going to take more time before Chipotle's business improves substantially. The shares lost 6.6 percent to $427.10.

BIG SALE: BJ's Wholesale Club jumped after the company went public again. The stock started trading at $17 a share, at the high end of the company's projections, and then advanced 29.6 percent to $22.03. BJ's was taken private in 2011.

BONDS: Bond prices inched lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84 percent from 2.83 percent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.64 yen from 110.20 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1555 from $1.1557.

OTHER COMMODITIES TRADING: Gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,251 an ounce. Silver fell 1.2 percent to $16.04 an ounce. Copper shed 1.2 percent to $2.97 a pound.

Wholesale gasoline was unchanged at $2.13 a gallon. Heating oil remained at $2.18 a gallon. Natural gas fell 1.4 percent to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX was down 1.4 percent France's CAC 40 shed 1 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.1 percent.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index remained almost flat and South Korea's Kospi lost 1.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.5 percent.

