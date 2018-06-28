Asian shares higher as trade conflict uncertainty persists - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Asian shares higher as trade conflict uncertainty persists

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Jan. 2, 2018, file photo a trader works at the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 28. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Jan. 2, 2018, file photo a trader works at the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 28.

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - Asian shares were higher but trading in a narrow range Friday as investors weighed how trade tensions between the U.S. and other nations might escalate.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged 0.1 percent higher to 22,296.69, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was virtually unchanged at 6,217.00. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.3 percent to 2,320.58. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.1 percent to 28,821.90, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.2 percent to 2,820.33.

WALL STREET: The S&P 500 index added 0.6 percent to 2,716.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent to 24,216.05 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.8 percent to 7,503.68. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 0.3 percent to 1,645.02.

TRADE WORRIES: President Donald Trump's threat of tariff hikes on up to $450 billion of Chinese products reflects fears Beijing's plans are a threat to American technological leadership and prosperity. That has triggered global worries about how the curtailing of free trade might hurt economies and industrial sectors, but markets are still unsure of what the impact might be.

THE QUOTE: "Risk sentiment has firmed noticeably on the dearth of new headlines surrounding trade tensions," says Chang Wei Liang at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 27 cents to $73.17. It gained 0.9 percent to $73.45 a barrel in New York overnight. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 15 cents to $77.46 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.70 yen from 110.50 yen late Thursday. The euro climbed to $ 1.1648 from $1.1567.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • White House faces hard deadline on reunited migrant families

    White House faces hard deadline on reunited migrant families

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:25 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:25:28 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-06-29 05:30:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.
    The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.More >>
    The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.More >>

  • Mourners seek justice in teen's fatal shooting by police

    Mourners seek justice in teen's fatal shooting by police

    Monday, June 25 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-25 11:44:18 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 1:25 AM EDT2018-06-29 05:25:17 GMT
    Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.More >>
    Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.More >>

  • Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

    Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-26 17:24:59 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-06-29 05:21:39 GMT
    A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents. (Source: US Customs and Border Patrol/CNN)A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents. (Source: US Customs and Border Patrol/CNN)

    A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.

    More >>

    A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly