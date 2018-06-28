Russian company executive to stay in jail on spying charges

MOSCOW (AP) - A Moscow court has rejected an appeal by a top manager of a state-controlled Russian energy company protesting her arrest on spying charges.
Carina Tsurcan, who's on the management board of Inter RAO, an energy firm dealing with electric power supply and heat generation, has been in custody since her arrest earlier this month. Tsurcan, who has Russian and Romanian citizenship, has denied the spying charges.
Details of the charges haven't been released, but Russian news reports alleged that Tsurcan had conveyed confidential information related to Russian energy projects to the Romanian intelligence.
The Moscow City Court rejected Tsurcan's appeal, and Inter RAO also purged her as a board member on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.More >>
Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.More >>
The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to studyMore >>
Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to studyMore >>
The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.More >>
The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.More >>
Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mysteryMore >>
A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mysteryMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political careerMore >>
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political careerMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>