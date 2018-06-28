Russian company executive to stay in jail on spying charges - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Russian company executive to stay in jail on spying charges

MOSCOW (AP) - A Moscow court has rejected an appeal by a top manager of a state-controlled Russian energy company protesting her arrest on spying charges.

Carina Tsurcan, who's on the management board of Inter RAO, an energy firm dealing with electric power supply and heat generation, has been in custody since her arrest earlier this month. Tsurcan, who has Russian and Romanian citizenship, has denied the spying charges.

Details of the charges haven't been released, but Russian news reports alleged that Tsurcan had conveyed confidential information related to Russian energy projects to the Romanian intelligence.

The Moscow City Court rejected Tsurcan's appeal, and Inter RAO also purged her as a board member on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Immigrant mother separated from boy : 'I dream of my son'

    Immigrant mother separated from boy : 'I dream of my son'

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-06-26 06:14:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-06-28 15:37:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...
    They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>
    They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>

  • Police: Firefighters shot after being lured to nursing home

    Police: Firefighters shot after being lured to nursing home

    Monday, June 25 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-06-25 14:34:41 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-06-28 15:36:53 GMT
    Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody. (Source: KABC/CNN)Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody. (Source: KABC/CNN)

    Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

    More >>

    Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

    More >>

  • Authorities abandon 'zero-tolerance' for immigrant families

    Authorities abandon 'zero-tolerance' for immigrant families

    Monday, June 25 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-06-25 04:14:10 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-06-28 15:36:32 GMT
    (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...
    A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
    A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly