Hawaii emergency agency staff seen watching movies, asleep

By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - An employee of the Hawaii agency that mistakenly sent cellphone and broadcast alerts warning of a missile attack in January says he saw staff members watching movies or TV on the job.

The employee wrote an email to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency's administrator saying another staffer witnessed all three people on duty asleep.

The email was dated Jan. 14, the day after the alert went out. The employee's name wasn't released.

The email was included in hundreds of pages released to the media under open-records requests.

The same employee complained that his calls for a way to cancel missile alerts were not heeded.

The email was written a day after a different agency employee mistakenly sent an alert warning residents a ballistic missile was inbound to the islands.

