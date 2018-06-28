Focus on just one sport risks burnout for teens

Weight loss might help reverse progression of a common heart arrhythmia in obese adults, a new study shows.More >>
Student athletes who specialize in one sport year-round could lose out in academics and other fields, a new study finds.More >>
Three-quarters of Americans are falling far short when it comes to exercise, and the South and Midwest bear the dubious distinction of having the most couch potatoes, a new government report shows.More >>
Taking vitamin D supplements does not reduce the risk of pregnancy-related high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia, a new study finds.More >>
Men with localized high-risk prostate cancer can slow its spread by using a cancer drug that's already on the market, a new clinical trial shows.More >>
More than half of American parents say they've considered keeping their children out of sports over concerns about injuries, a new survey finds.More >>
More than 2.2 million American children a year -- or about 25 an hour -- were treated in emergency departments for bicycle-related injuries over a 10-year period, a new study finds.More >>
It's important for children to socialize during their summer holidays, a family medicine and psychiatry expert says.More >>
