DA: Man set off explosive before retirement home shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 77-year-old man set off an explosion in a Southern California retirement home to try to kill his neighbor and then opened fire on responding firefighters, killing a veteran fire captain.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says Wednesday that Thomas Kim faces murder, explosives and other charges after Monday's shooting in Long Beach.

Prosecutors say Kim had been feuding with a woman who lived above him in the retirement home and set off an explosive device "with the intent to kill her."

They say when firefighters responded, Kim sat at the opposite end of the hallway and opened fire, killing Fire Capt. Dave Rosa and wounding another firefighter. Police said an elderly resident was also shot.

It wasn't immediately clear if Kim has an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

