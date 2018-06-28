Brother of Giants' Janoris Jenkins charged in man's death

(Aristide Economopoulos/The Star-Ledger via AP). In this June 26, 2018 photo, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Sheriff's Department investigate a body found in the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, N.J. Authorities have identi...

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) - The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was arrested and charged Wednesday with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player's New Jersey home.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office said Wednesday 34-year-old William H. Jenkins, of Fair Lawn, was charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Roosevelt Rene, whose body was discovered Tuesday.

Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo said William Jenkins is in custody in the Ontario County Jail in New York state. The investigation is ongoing.

Janoris Jenkins' home is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of MetLife Stadium. Property records show Janoris Jenkins has lived at the house the last two years, and on Wednesday the Bergen County prosecutor's office listed William Jenkins as living at the same address.

According to New York state department of corrections records, William Jenkins was arrested on drug charges in 2006 and again in 2011. He was paroled from prison in July 2016.

Janoris Jenkins is entering his third season with the Giants. The 29-year-old signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with the team in 2016 and had an outstanding first season when he was selected to be a starter in the 2017 Pro Bowl.

His second season did not go as well. The veteran was suspended for a game for violating team rules in late October and eventually had his season end in late November by an ankle injury that required surgery.

He has intercepted 16 passes in six seasons and scored nine touchdowns.

Jenkins played at Florida from 2008-10 before finishing his college career at North Alabama. He was drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams.

