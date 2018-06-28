Amazon to buy online pharmacy PillPack - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Amazon to buy online pharmacy PillPack

By The Associated Press

Amazon.com Inc. is buying PillPack, an online pharmacy that offers pre-sorted dose packaging and home delivery.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Amazon said Thursday PillPack offers a combination of deep pharmacy experience and a focus on technology.

The company, which has its primary pharmacy in Manchester, New Hampshire, ships to all states except Hawaii.

The companies expect to close the deal later this year.

In premarket trading, shares of drugstore chains Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid slid.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

