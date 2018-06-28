Detectives probe previous shootings near California campsite - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Detectives probe previous shootings near California campsite

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Detectives investigating the death of a man shot while camping with his two young daughters are reviewing three prior shootings in the past year at the popular Southern California wilderness park.

Tristan Beaudette was shot in the chest before dawn June 22 as he slept in a tent at Malibu Creek State Park with his girls, ages 2 and 4.

Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says Wednesday that investigators are looking into shootings at the park on June 18 of this year and July 22 and June 6 of last year. She didn't have details about the previous shootings.

Nishida says sheriff's detectives are working with state parks officials to look for similarities between those incidents and last week's fatal shooting.

Deputies have stepped up patrols in the area.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Sunday, June 24 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:53:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:01:58 GMT
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the...More >>
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.More >>

  • Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:01:51 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • California governor touts turnaround in his final budget

    California governor touts turnaround in his final budget

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-06-27 06:22:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:01:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown gestures toward a chart showing the increase in K-14 school funding, while discussing his revised 2018-19 state budget at a Capitol news conference in Sacramen...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown gestures toward a chart showing the increase in K-14 school funding, while discussing his revised 2018-19 state budget at a Capitol news conference in Sacramen...
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is preparing to sign a $139 billion budget that marks a stark turnaround for a state he inherited in the throes of a financial crisis.More >>
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is preparing to sign a $139 billion budget that marks a stark turnaround for a state he inherited in the throes of a financial crisis.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly