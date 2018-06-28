European Central Banker to face prosecution in Latvia - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

European Central Banker to face prosecution in Latvia

RIGA, Latvia (AP) - Latvia's central bank chief, who is on the board of the European Central Bank, will be prosecuted for bribery in a scandal that has highlighted the EU country's problems with corruption and money laundering.

The move by the Latvian prosecutor-general on Thursday follows four months of investigation of Ilmars Rimsevics, who had been first questioned in February of taking bribes. Rimsevics denies all wrongdoing.

The Associated Press has reported one banker's tale of being asked repeatedly by Rimsevics for bribes and also money laundering from Russia. The allegations raised questions about foreign influence of a key European official. Latvian secret services are currently investigating that link.

Because Rimesvics is on the ECB's top policymaking board, his case has gained international significance. Worried about not being able to function properly with a board member missing, the ECB had asked the European Court of Justice to rule on whether Rimsevics should be allowed to continue in his job while not charged with a crime.

Prosecutors in Latvia, a tiny Baltic state that's a member of the European Union and NATO, also charged another individual, left unnamed, with supporting the bribe-taking. Latvian public TV said the individual was businessman Maris Martinsons, citing his lawyer, Didzis Vilemsons, as confirming that.

The U.S. has also accused one Latvian bank of proactively laundering money from countries like Russia and North Korea to evade sanctions. It said the bank, ABLV, also bribed officials in Latvia to be able to carry out its dirty transactions.

The report caused ABLV to collapse within days and forced the Latvian government to overhaul its financial sector by limiting business with foreigners.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Sunday, June 24 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:53:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:01:58 GMT
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the...More >>
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.More >>

  • Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:01:51 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • California governor touts turnaround in his final budget

    California governor touts turnaround in his final budget

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-06-27 06:22:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:01:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown gestures toward a chart showing the increase in K-14 school funding, while discussing his revised 2018-19 state budget at a Capitol news conference in Sacramen...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown gestures toward a chart showing the increase in K-14 school funding, while discussing his revised 2018-19 state budget at a Capitol news conference in Sacramen...
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is preparing to sign a $139 billion budget that marks a stark turnaround for a state he inherited in the throes of a financial crisis.More >>
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is preparing to sign a $139 billion budget that marks a stark turnaround for a state he inherited in the throes of a financial crisis.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly