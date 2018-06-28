Ethel Kennedy, 90, to join fast protesting family separation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ethel Kennedy, 90, to join fast protesting family separation

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Ethel Kennedy, widow of Senator Robert F. Kennedy who was assassinated during his 1968 presidential campaign, watches a video about her late husband during the Robert F. Ken... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Ethel Kennedy, widow of Senator Robert F. Kennedy who was assassinated during his 1968 presidential campaign, watches a video about her late husband during the Robert F. Ken...

BOSTON (AP) - The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to participate in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

The Boston Globe reports Ethel Kennedy plans to join several of her family members and dozens of activists who each plan to fast for 24 hours and make a donation equal to the value of the food they would have eaten.

The organization Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is holding what it calls a "hunger strike and prayer chain" over 24 days in honor of an estimated 2,400 children separated from parents because of President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy for immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally at the Mexican border.

Kerry Kennedy heads the organization. She says her mother is "very joyful" about participating in the protest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

