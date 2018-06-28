Global shares mostly lower following Fed interest rate hike - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Global shares mostly lower following Fed interest rate hike

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man cycles past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 22, 2018. Shares were mixed in Asia early Thursday after U.S. stock indexes finished with small losses... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man cycles past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 22, 2018. Shares were mixed in Asia early Thursday after U.S. stock indexes finished with small losses...
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 22, 2018. Shares were mixed in Asia early Thursday after U.S. stock indexes finished with small losses ... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 22, 2018. Shares were mixed in Asia early Thursday after U.S. stock indexes finished with small losses ...
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 22, 2018. Shares were mixed in Asia early Thursday after U.S. stock indexes finished with small losse... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 22, 2018. Shares were mixed in Asia early Thursday after U.S. stock indexes finished with small losse...
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 22, 2018. Shares were mixed in Asia early Thursday after U.S. stock indexes finished with small losses ... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 22, 2018. Shares were mixed in Asia early Thursday after U.S. stock indexes finished with small losses ...
By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) - Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday after U.S. stock indexes finished with small losses following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike. Beijing said it was prepared to defend its interests as the administration of President Donald Trump prepared to announce tariffs on imports from China.

KEEPING SCORE: Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 0.6 percent to 6,999.86 and Germany's DAX lost 0.9 percent to 12,193.57. The CAC 40 in France shed 0.7 percent to 5,204.02. Futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.7 percent and Dow futures gave up 0.6 percent, pointing to a downbeat start in Wall Street.

THE DAY IN ASIA: Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.0 percent to 21,591.99 while the Kospi in South Korea added 0.4 percent to 2,496.02. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1 percent to 31,071.05 and the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.5 percent to 3,263.48. Australia's S&P ASX 200 fell 0.2 percent to 5,937.20. Shares were mixed in Southeast Asia.

FED RATE HIKE: The Fed, headed by its new chairman, Jerome Powell, said the U.S. economy and the job market continued to improve over the last two months and it still expects to raise interest rates three times this year. It said it might raise rates three more times next year instead of two.

CHINA TRADE: China's Commerce Ministry said it would take "all necessary measures" to defend China's interests if President Donald Trump targets China for allegedly stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over. The Trump administration was expected to impose trade sanctions on China, perhaps including restrictions on Chinese investment and tariffs on as much as $60 billion worth of Chinese products. A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Thursday that Beijing hoped the U.S. would "refrain from taking actions that are detrimental to both sides."

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude shed 37 cents to $64.80 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.63, or 2.6 percent, to $65.17 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 50 cents to $68.57 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 105.67 yen from 106.05 yen. The euro fell to $1.2325 from $1.2340.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Supreme Court deals big setback to labor unions

    Supreme Court deals big setback to labor unions

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:15:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:17:33 GMT
    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

  • Immigrant parents await word about children's fate

    Immigrant parents await word about children's fate

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-06-26 06:14:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:17:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...
    They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>
    They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>

  • Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Sunday, June 24 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:53:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:16:23 GMT
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the...More >>
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly