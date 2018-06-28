Rwandan tax body to auction off assets of jailed govt critic - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Rwandan tax body to auction off assets of jailed govt critic

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA
Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) - Rwanda's Revenue Authority said Friday it will auction off assets belonging to the family of a jailed critic of President Paul Kagame's government to pay a tax debt - a move that family members call politically motivated.

Assets of the cigarette maker Premier Tobacco Company, which belongs to the family of Diane Rwigara, will be sold at auction on March 28 to recover $6 million in back taxes, the Revenue Authority said.

Vedaste Habimana, a court bailiff, told The Associated Press on Friday he has been instructed by tax authorities to carry out the auction. Those interested in buying Rwigara's properties can visit the company premises in Gikondo, Kigali, on Tuesday.

In an interview in Kigali, Anne Rwigara, the family's business representative, said the decision by the revenue body would be appealed before the auction.

Rwigara's family has rejected the tax evasion charges, describing them as "politically motivated" and aimed at sending the family into "bankruptcy" for opposing the government.

Their family says the trouble started last year after Rwigara announced she would challenge Kagame in the Aug. 4 presidential election. Two days after declaring her candidacy, nude photographs allegedly of her were leaked on social media. It was not clear who was behind the leak. She was then disqualified from running over allegations that she forged some of the signatures on her nomination papers. She denied that allegation

Police arrested her in September along with her mother. Both women have been charged with inciting insurrection against the state and Rwigara also has been charged with forgery.

Earlier this year, the Rwigara family filed a case in the Commercial Court in Kigali, accusing the tax body of illegally seizing the company's bank accounts and assets. The family told the court that the tobacco plant's computers, account books and warehouses had been seized, making it difficult for the business to operate.

The court ruled in the favor of Rwanda's Revenue Authority, saying the seizure was done legally.

Kagame is praised by some U.S. and British leaders, who cite how he has transformed an impoverished, war-ravaged nation into an efficient technology hub with some of the highest rates for literacy and health in Africa. That has come at the cost of a dictatorship that critics say ruthlessly suppresses opposition and often jails, disappears or kills opponents.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances

    Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances

    Monday, June 25 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-06-25 15:56:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:20:40 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...
    Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.More >>
    Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.More >>

  • Correction: Marijuana Medicine story

    Correction: Marijuana Medicine story

    Monday, June 25 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:04:19 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:20:37 GMT
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.More >>
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.More >>

  • Drought-stricken West braces as wildfire season flares up

    Drought-stricken West braces as wildfire season flares up

    Monday, June 25 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-06-25 14:16:41 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:20:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...
    Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.More >>
    Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly