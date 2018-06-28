WSJ: Fed investigation into Wells Fargo broadens - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WSJ: Fed investigation into Wells Fargo broadens

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal investigation into Wells Fargo has broadened to include its wealth-management division, according to a Wall Street Journal report Friday.

Wells Fargo is wrestling with the aftermath of a scandal in its retail banking unit in which, among other things, employees opened up millions of fake accounts without customer authorization.

The Justice Department is now investigating whether Wells Fargo made inappropriate recommendations or referrals, or failed to inform customers about potential conflicts of interest, the Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

A bank spokesman declined to comment on the report Friday.

The bank previously disclosed in a securities filing that it is conducting its own internal investigation into its wealth-management business, and is reviewing the fees it charged customers in those accounts, including potential overcharges. Both of those investigations are in the early stages, the bank said.

Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve put significant restrictions on the San Francisco bank citing "widespread consumer abuses." The bank is replacing four members of its board and its asset level has been frozen by the Fed until internal controls are improved.

Separate from the sales-practices and the reported wealth-management investigations, Wells Fargo is under investigation for potentially overcharging corporate customers in foreign-exchange transactions as well as an investigation into its auto-lending business, where it forced auto insurance policies onto customers who did not need them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: Montana tribe can't account for $14.5 million

    APNewsBreak: Montana tribe can't account for $14.5 million

    Monday, June 25 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:24:35 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:21:15 GMT
    Investigators say Montana's Crow Indian Tribe has been unable to account for $14.5 million in federal transportation funding it received.More >>
    Investigators say Montana's Crow Indian Tribe has been unable to account for $14.5 million in federal transportation funding it received.More >>

  • Trump trash-talks restaurant that booted his press secretary

    Trump trash-talks restaurant that booted his press secretary

    Monday, June 25 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-06-25 13:34:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:21:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...
    Trump trash-talks restaurant that booted his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.More >>
    Trump trash-talks restaurant that booted his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.More >>

  • Leak fight nixes Stormy Daniels meet with feds in Cohen case

    Leak fight nixes Stormy Daniels meet with feds in Cohen case

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:15:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:21:04 GMT
    Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly