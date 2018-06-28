The Latest: Saudi Arabia's crown prince meets Trump - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Saudi Arabia's crown prince meets Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon's visit to the U.S. (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says that the United States and Saudi Arabia can tackle "a lot of things" together in the future.

Prince Mohammed is praising "very deep" relations between the two countries as he meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. It's the first stop on a three-week tour of the United States by Prince Mohammed, son of King Salman and heir to the throne.

Speaking in English, Prince Mohammed is pointing out significant Saudi investments in the U.S.

Trump says the U.S. has "zero tolerance" for funding of terrorism. He says that Saudi Arabia is "working very hard" to cut off that funding.

___

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Saudi Arabia has been a great friend to the United States and is a "great purchaser" and "investor" in its economy.

Trump is touting close U.S.-Saudi ties during an Oval Office meeting with visiting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He says the relationship between the nations was "strained" during former President Barack Obama's tenure but that he and the crown prince have become "very good friends in a short period of time."

Trump brought props to the meeting to illustrate the close security partnership. He's showing reporters a sign that lists Saudi purchases and another of pending sales of military equipment to the kingdom.

Trump says Saudi Arabia is "footing a big part of the bill" for defense in the Middle East.

___

12:35 a.m.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is opening a marathon tour of the United States with a stop in Washington, where he plans to meet Tuesday with President Donald Trump.

The son of King Salman and heir to the throne will also hold separate meetings with a long roster of influential U.S. officials, including the secretaries of defense, treasury and commerce, the CIA chief and congressional leaders from both parties.

During three weeks in the U.S., the 32-year-old crown prince will also meet with businessmen in New York, tech mavens in San Francisco and entertainment bigwigs in Los Angeles.

He'll travel to Boston to meet with education leaders and to Houston to see energy executives and tour Saudi-linked oil and gas facilities on the Texas Gulf Coast.

