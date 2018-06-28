China vows to defend its interests against US trade actions - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China vows to defend its interests against US trade actions

BEIJING (AP) - The Chinese government has vowed to take "all necessary measures" to defend China's interests if President Donald Trump targets China for allegedly stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement Thursday that "China will not sit idly to see its legitimate rights damaged and must take all necessary measures to resolutely defend its legitimate rights."

The Trump administration is expected Thursday to slap trade sanctions on China, perhaps including restrictions on Chinese investment and tariffs on as much as $60 billion worth of Chinese products.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Thursday that Beijing hoped the U.S. would "refrain from taking actions that are detrimental to both sides."

