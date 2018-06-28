Judge says groups can sue to keep Arctic, Atlantic drill ban - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge says groups can sue to keep Arctic, Atlantic drill ban

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's reversal of a ban on petroleum drilling in most of the Arctic Ocean and Atlantic underwater canyons can move forward.

Federal court Judge Sharon Gleason ruled Monday in Anchorage, Alaska, that environmental groups can sue to keep the ban in place.

Former President Barack Obama withdrew Arctic waters under provisions of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.

Obama also banned exploration in 5,937 square miles (15,377 square kilometers) of Atlantic Ocean canyon complexes.

Environmental groups say presidents can permanently withdraw areas but the law makes no provision to reopen areas.

Trump in April ordered an Interior Department review of the ban with the goal of exploration in the offshore areas.

Gleason ruled the plaintiffs have standing in the case and it can move forward.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Sunday, June 24 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:53:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:24:06 GMT
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the...More >>
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.More >>

  • Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:24:01 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • 'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers

    'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-06-24 13:33:38 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:23:42 GMT
    Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.More >>
    Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly