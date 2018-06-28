The Latest: UK official says Zuckerberg promises not enough - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: UK official says Zuckerberg promises not enough

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on reports that millions of Facebook users' data was used to target political ads (all times local):

6:20 a.m.

Britain's culture secretary says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's promises to change the social media giant in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica privacy debacle don't go far enough.

Zuckerberg has apologized for weaknesses in the social network's policies that enabled an app to gain access to the personal information of 50 million users without their consent. He outlined steps to protect user data and said companies have a responsibility to act.

But Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday that Parliament and society should set the rules as to what the appropriate for privacy and innovation - not any one company.

Hancock says "that's the approach that we are taking. The big tech companies need to abide by the law and we are strengthening the law."

