Utility investigates coal silo failure at New Mexico plant - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Utility investigates coal silo failure at New Mexico plant

(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File). FILE - This file photo taken Nov. 9, 2009 image shows the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, N.M. One of the units at the San Juan Generating Station that serves customers in the southwestern U... (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File). FILE - This file photo taken Nov. 9, 2009 image shows the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, N.M. One of the units at the San Juan Generating Station that serves customers in the southwestern U...

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - One of the units at a coal-fired power plant that serves customers in the southwestern United States has been taken offline as officials investigate a structural failure in one of its coal silos.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico confirmed Tuesday that the failure over the weekend at the San Juan Generating Station resulted in a fire and some damage that was limited to an area around the silo.

There were no injuries and utility officials say customers aren't being affected.

The utility has plans to close the San Juan plant within the next few years as it works to eliminate coal resources from its portfolio.

Two other units at the decades-old San Juan plant were closed recently as part of an agreement to curb haze-causing pollution in the region.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Brown takes victory lap as he signs California budget

    Brown takes victory lap as he signs California budget

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-06-27 06:22:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:22:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown gestures toward a chart showing the increase in K-14 school funding, while discussing his revised 2018-19 state budget at a Capitol news conference in Sacramen...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown gestures toward a chart showing the increase in K-14 school funding, while discussing his revised 2018-19 state budget at a Capitol news conference in Sacramen...
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is preparing to sign a $139 billion budget that marks a stark turnaround for a state he inherited in the throes of a financial crisis.More >>
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is preparing to sign a $139 billion budget that marks a stark turnaround for a state he inherited in the throes of a financial crisis.More >>

  • Minneapolis mayor: Police to release shooting bodycam video

    Minneapolis mayor: Police to release shooting bodycam video

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-06-27 12:25:36 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:22:05 GMT
    Minneapolis' mayor says police will soon release body camera footage of the shooting of a black man.More >>
    Minneapolis' mayor says police will soon release body camera footage of the shooting of a black man.More >>

  • California pot shops offer discounts as new standards near

    California pot shops offer discounts as new standards near

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-06-27 06:36:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:22:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...
    California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.More >>
    California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly