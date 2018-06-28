Romney seeks Marriott post he can't hold as a US Senator - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Romney seeks Marriott post he can't hold as a US Senator

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney poses for a photograph as he greets students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Romney is running for re-election to Marr... (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney poses for a photograph as he greets students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Romney is running for re-election to Marr...
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Mitt Romney speaks with a group during a breakfast campaign stop in Green River, Utah. Romney is running for re-election to Marriott International's board of directors, but his cam... (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Mitt Romney speaks with a group during a breakfast campaign stop in Green River, Utah. Romney is running for re-election to Marriott International's board of directors, but his cam...
By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Mitt Romney is running for re-election to Marriott International's board of directors, but his campaign said Monday that he'll resign from that post if elected in November to the U.S. Senate, which bars senators from serving as an officer or board member of any publicly-held company.

The Utah Senate candidate and former Republican presidential candidate is one of 14 members of Marriott's board running for another yearlong term, according to the hotel chain's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The board members will be up for re-election at the corporation's annual stockholder meeting on May 4.

The Republican, who is well-known and popular in Utah, is expected to win the race to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Romney's spokeswoman MJ Henshaw said Monday that Romney would comply with U.S. Senate rules and resign from the Marriott board if elected in November.

Marriott spokeswoman Connie Kim declined to comment.

Romney, who has longstanding ties to the Marriott family, has served on Marriott's board off-and-on since 1993.

He resigned from the board in 2002 to campaign for Massachusetts governor. He later rejoined the board in 2009 but left again in 2011 to start his campaign for U.S. president.

Romney, whose full name is Willard Mitt Romney, was named after Marriott founder J.W. Marriott, a close friend of Romney's father. Marriott's full name was John Willard Marriott.

If Romney stayed on the board, the now 71-year-old would run up next year against the company's mandatory retirement for board members at age 72.

The company's SEC filings show Romney was paid $247,299 in 2016 in cash, stocks and other compensation.

The filings were first reported by Bloomberg on Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Leak fight nixes Stormy Daniels meet with feds in Cohen case

    Leak fight nixes Stormy Daniels meet with feds in Cohen case

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:15:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:26 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:26:33 GMT
    Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

  • Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Sunday, June 24 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:53:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:24:06 GMT
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the...More >>
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.More >>

  • Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:24:01 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly