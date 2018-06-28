German economy minister to visit US for trade talks - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

German economy minister to visit US for trade talks

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's economy minister is flying to Washington on Sunday to discuss the looming trade war between Europe and the United States.

Public broadcaster ARD reported Friday that Peter Altmaier planned to meet with high-ranking U.S. officials through Tuesday.

The German government has expressed concern about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on foreign-made steel and aluminum.

Trump has repeatedly singled out Germany and its auto exports for possible future duty increases.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the planned U.S. tariffs breach World Trade Organization rules, but she hopes to resolve the issue through talks.

