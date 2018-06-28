Orbitz says legacy travel site likely hacked, affecting 880K - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Orbitz says legacy travel site likely hacked, affecting 880K

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE - This Feb. 12, 2015 file photo shows signage for travel booking site Orbitz outside the building that houses its headquarters, in Chicago. Orbitz says a legacy travel booking platform may have been hacked, potentia... (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE - This Feb. 12, 2015 file photo shows signage for travel booking site Orbitz outside the building that houses its headquarters, in Chicago. Orbitz says a legacy travel booking platform may have been hacked, potentia...

CHICAGO (AP) - Orbitz says one of its older websites may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people who made purchases online between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.

The current Orbitz.com website was not involved in the incident. Orbitz is now owned by Expedia Inc. of Belleview, Washington.

Orbitz said Tuesday about 880,000 payment cards were impacted.

Data that was likely exposed includes name, address, payment card information, date of birth, phone number, email address and gender. Social Security information was not hacked, however. The company said evidence suggests that an attacker may have accessed information stored on the platform - which was for both consumers and business partners - between Oct. 1, 2017 and Dec. 22, 2017.

It said it discovered the data breach March 1.

Orbitz is offering those impacted a year of free credit monitoring and identity protection service in countries where available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

