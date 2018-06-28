EU trade chief demands exemption from US steel tariffs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU trade chief demands exemption from US steel tariffs

(Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP). European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem, center, meets with Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at EU headquarters in Brussel... (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP). European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem, center, meets with Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at EU headquarters in Brussel...
(Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP). European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem, center left, meets with Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, third right, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, fourth ri... (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP). European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem, center left, meets with Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, third right, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, fourth ri...
(Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP). European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem, right, speaks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The EU is still see... (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP). European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem, right, speaks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The EU is still see...
(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys). U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, center, leaves EU headquarters in Brussels after a meeting with European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem, Saturday, March 10, 2018. The EU is still seeking clarity from ... (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys). U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, center, leaves EU headquarters in Brussels after a meeting with European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem, Saturday, March 10, 2018. The EU is still seeking clarity from ...

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's top trade official says the 28-nation bloc should be excluded from U.S. President Donald Trump's new steel and aluminum tariffs, which enter force this week.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Monday that "the EU should be excluded as a whole" and that she would convey this message to U.S. representatives in talks in Washington on Tuesday.

Malmstrom said the EU is willing to address the problem of steel overproduction, which she says is the real cause of pain for the U.S. and European industries.

Trump is imposing tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum, but is temporarily exempting Canada and Mexico.

The EU has drawn up a list of "rebalancing" duties to slap on U.S. products if it is not exempted.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Sunday, June 24 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:53:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:24:06 GMT
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the...More >>
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.More >>

  • Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:24:01 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • 'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers

    'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-06-24 13:33:38 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:23:42 GMT
    Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.More >>
    Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly