4 people injured when trains collide, derail in Kentucky - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

4 people injured when trains collide, derail in Kentucky

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Two freight trains collided and derailed shortly before midnight, injuring four people and igniting a fire that forced nearby residents to evacuate, authorities said Monday.

Nearby residents were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution after the crash was reported at 11:14 p.m., Lexington Fire Lt. Jessica Bowman told The Associated Press. Bowman said she couldn't confirm what substance had spilled and was burning, but the people were allowed to return home once safety risks were ruled out.

Police told the Scott County School superintendent, Kevin Hub, to open schools as emergency shelters, and buses were sent to the neighborhood to collect people without transportation. Hub said he could see smoke billowing from the scene and they were prepared to receive hundreds of people. The Red Cross even arrived with snacks. Shortly after many residents arrived, they were able to return home.

Bowman said she had no information about the four injured and their conditions. The crash remains under investigation.

At Lemons Hill Elementary, Christina Griffin said she was asleep when neighbors called her around 11:30 p.m. to say they needed to evacuate. As she and her son were leaving, an officer warned them to get out of the neighborhood, she said.

Betty Boyer had just laid down when she heard what she thought was something exploding.

"We thought, what the hell was that? Was it a train? Was it a trailer? We didn't see any smoke," she said. Then she then got a call from her son in Missouri asking if they were being evacuated. He'd apparently received a message from a friend who saw the accident on Facebook, she said.

She grabbed her purse and a pillow and headed over to the elementary school.

"I'm supposed to be up at 6 a.m. in the morning to go to work," she said. "That ain't happening."

___

This story has been changed. The surnames of Griffin and Boyer have been corrected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Desperation 'you can smell' as pot shops sell untested weed

    Desperation 'you can smell' as pot shops sell untested weed

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-06-27 06:36:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:29 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:29:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...
    California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.More >>
    California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.More >>

  • Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:15:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:28:24 GMT
    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

  • Former US poet laureate Donald Hall dies in New Hampshire

    Former US poet laureate Donald Hall dies in New Hampshire

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:19:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:27:54 GMT
    The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.More >>
    The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly