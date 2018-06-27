AP Sources: Trump in talks with Bill Shine for press job - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

AP Sources: Trump in talks with Bill Shine for press job

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2017, file photo, then-Fox News co-president Bill Shine, right, leaves a New York restaurant. President Donald Trump is expected to name Shine as director of White House press and communications.... (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2017, file photo, then-Fox News co-president Bill Shine, right, leaves a New York restaurant. President Donald Trump is expected to name Shine as director of White House press and communications....

By CATHERINE LUCEY and KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to name former Fox News executive Bill Shine as director of White House press and communications.

That's according to a person familiar with Trump's thinking, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the president's plans.

Shine resigned from Fox last year amid questions over his handling of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations that also lead to the departures of CEO Roger Ailes and Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly.

Another person briefed on the discussions said Trump and Shine have been in talks over the last month about the post.

The White House has been without a communications director for several months since the departure of Hope Hicks.

Shine did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Parisa Sadrzadeh, center, a senior manager of logistics for Amazon.com, demonstrates a package delivery for journalists, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event for Amazon to announce a new program that lets ent...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Parisa Sadrzadeh, center, a senior manager of logistics for Amazon.com, demonstrates a package delivery for journalists, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event for Amazon to announce a new program that lets ent...

    The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.

  • Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

    Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.

  • Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
