Ticketmaster UK says customer info may have been stolen

LONDON (AP) - Ticketmaster UK says personal information and credit card data from customers in Britain and other countries may have been stolen in a security breach.

The company says it has "identified malicious software on a customer support product hosted by Inbenta Technologies," a third-party tech supplier.

Ticketmaster says it disabled the affected product as soon as it discovered the problem on Saturday. It didn't say why it did not disclose the breach until Wednesday.

The ticket-seller says "some of our customers' personal or payment information may have been accessed by an unknown third-party." The breach affects U.K. transactions between February and June 23 and "international customers who purchased, or attempted to purchase, tickets between September 2017 and June 23, 2018."

Ticketmaster says customers in North America are not affected.

