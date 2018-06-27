Comet or asteroid? Scientists ID interstellar visitor - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Comet or asteroid? Scientists ID interstellar visitor

(M. Kornmesser/European Southern Observatory via AP). FILE - This artist's rendering provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the interstellar object named "Oumuamua" which was discovered on Oct. 19, 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Haw... (M. Kornmesser/European Southern Observatory via AP). FILE - This artist's rendering provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the interstellar object named "Oumuamua" which was discovered on Oct. 19, 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Haw...

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Last year's visitor from another star system - a cigar-shaped object briefly tumbling through our cosmic neck of the woods - has now been identified as a comet.

A European-led team makes the case in Wednesday's edition of the journal Nature.

Telescopes first spotted the mysterious red-tinged object last October as it zipped through the inner solar system. Since then, astronomers have flip-flopped between comet and asteroid for our first confirmed interstellar guest.

Neither a coma nor tail was spotted, hallmarks of an icy comet. But Italian astronomer Marco Micheli and his team reported that the object's path and acceleration are best explained not just by gravity, but also gases shedding from a comet.

The release of what's believed to be gaseous carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and water applied only a tiny force on the object known as Oumuamua - about 1,000 times smaller than the effect of the sun's gravity - and barely altered its path, the researchers said.

But the team's measurements "were so precise that we could actually see the change in position caused by the outgassing," said co-author Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

"It's a definitely exciting discovery," said Micheli of the European Space Agency .

Micheli said computer models suggest objects typically are ejected during the formation of planetary systems, and that most of these castaways should be comets given their location on the frigid outskirts of their systems. Only a tiny fraction should be asteroids, by scientists' best calculations.

Had it been an asteroid, it would have been "extremely lucky to beat these odds" - or it would have underscored scientists' misunderstanding of the early solar system, Micheli said.

Discovered by a telescope in Hawaii, Oumuamua is Hawaiian for messenger from afar arriving first, or scout.

It's long gone, as are the chances of knowing conclusively what it was.

The University of Toronto's Alan Jackson, who reported in March that Oumuamua likely came from a two-star system, remains unconvinced of its true identity.

"But this is certainly an interesting new piece of information for us to chew on," he said in an email.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Science & technology newsMore>>

  • France joins US, Russia, asks Greece for cybercrime suspect

    France joins US, Russia, asks Greece for cybercrime suspect

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-06-28 00:32:18 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-28 21:51:23 GMT
    France has joined the U.S. and Russia in seeking the extradition from Greece of a Russian cybercrime suspect arrested in northern Greece last summer.More >>
    France has joined the U.S. and Russia in seeking the extradition from Greece of a Russian cybercrime suspect arrested in northern Greece last summer.More >>

  • Julia Roberts joins Instagram, makes first social media post

    Julia Roberts joins Instagram, makes first social media post

    Thursday, June 28 2018 6:56 AM EDT2018-06-28 10:56:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-06-28 21:39:22 GMT
    Julia Roberts has joined Instagram and made her first ever social media post, a photo of herself sitting in grass wearing denim shorts and a black top that says "love".More >>
    Julia Roberts has joined Instagram and made her first ever social media post, a photo of herself sitting in grass wearing denim shorts and a black top that says "love".More >>

  • Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

    Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-06-28 04:23:18 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-06-28 21:38:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Parisa Sadrzadeh, center, a senior manager of logistics for Amazon.com, demonstrates a package delivery for journalists, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event for Amazon to announce a new program that lets ent...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Parisa Sadrzadeh, center, a senior manager of logistics for Amazon.com, demonstrates a package delivery for journalists, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event for Amazon to announce a new program that lets ent...

    The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.

    More >>

    The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly