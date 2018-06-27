Teens get behind the scenes look at OLOL

Teens who are part of the Summer Ambassadors Program at OLOL are getting a behind the scenes look at doctors' and nurses' daily lives (Source: WAFB)

High school students throughout East Baton Rouge Parish are getting hands-on experience in the medical field at Our Lady of the Lake.

The Summer Ambassadors Program has started, and on Wednesday, students worked through a mock emergency situation. Twenty-three students entered the program this year.

Jacob Vidrine is a junior at Zachary High School and wants to become a general surgeon. "This program sounded like the program that would give me the best insight to the medical field and how I would like be living in the day of a doctor,” Vidrine said. “And I get to be around patients and nurses and doctors, so it's like the whole experience coming together."

Administrators say they want to encourage more kids to pursue careers in the medical field. "We just feel it's important at this young age as they're making decisions about education, careers, that they get to really see what happens behind the scenes,” said Carletha Quincy, supervisor of OLOL’s Volunteer Services.

Maci Mannina is a junior at St. Joseph’s Academy. She took a psychology course and was fascinated with how the brain works. She now wants to pursue a career as a neurosurgeon. “I really like the way the brain works, so I thought it was cool to get hands-on experience to see if the medical field was a good fit for me,” she said.

Students will be doing other activities throughout the summer, like meeting doctors and nurses, and learning more about their day-to-day work.

