More delay, cost for NASA's next-generation space telescope

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope - again.

NASA announced Wednesday that the James Webb Space Telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021. The delay means the observatory's overall cost is now expected to reach nearly $10 billion.

Officials blame worker error for at least part of the escalating costs and delays, dating back a decade. Despite the latest trouble, an independent review board urges that the project continue.

Just last month, NASA said fasteners came off the telescope during a vibration test conducted by its primary contractor, Northrop Grumman.

NASA considers Webb its highest science priority and a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, orbiting since 1990.

In March, NASA announced that it was delaying launch until 2020.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

