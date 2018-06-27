State: Controlled burn sparked fire that destroyed 36 homes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

State: Controlled burn sparked fire that destroyed 36 homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes and burned more than 800 acres (320 hectares) and officials have suspended the practice statewide, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture said Wednesday.

Adam Putnam said an investigation by the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement eliminated other possible causes, including lightning, arson or an accidental cause.

"My heart goes out to those affected by this devastating wildfire, and I thank all of our partners in the response effort to stop the spread of the fire," Putnam said.

The fire broke out late Sunday in the coastal community of Eastpoint near the historic town of Apalachicola in Florida's Panhandle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement that a private company was contracted to burn 480 acres (194 hectares) on June 18. The agency said 580 acres (235 hectares) of private land separated the controlled burn from the Eastpoint neighborhood.

Controlled burns are used as a forest management tool.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

    Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-06-27 12:50:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:47:02 GMT
    East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

  • US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

    US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-06-27 12:55:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:46:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are s...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are s...
    The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.More >>
    The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.More >>

  • Supreme Court deals big setback to labor unions

    Supreme Court deals big setback to labor unions

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:15:23 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:46:30 GMT
    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly