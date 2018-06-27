Robert De Niro to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway are among the newest group of celebrities who will be honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee on Monday announced the class of 2019.
"Murphy Brown" star Candice Bergen, chef Guy Fieri and Alvin and The Chipmunks were among those selected for their work in television.
Pink, Michael Buble (boo-BLAY') and Faith Hill were some of the music honorees.
Idina Menzel (ih-DEE'-nah mehn-ZEHL'), Cedric "The Entertainer", Judith Light and Paul Sorvino were picked for their work in live theater and performance.
Dates have not been scheduled for the star ceremonies.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.More >>
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.More >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political careerMore >>
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political careerMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumorsMore >>
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumorsMore >>
A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.More >>
A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.More >>
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerMore >>
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerMore >>
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerMore >>
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerMore >>
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerMore >>
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerMore >>