Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.
The charge against East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld is included in court records obtained by media organizations. It wasn't known Wednesday if the 30-year-old Penn Hills resident has retained an attorney, and the district attorney's office could not immediately be reached for comment.
Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.
Authorities have said Rose and another teen arrested this week fled after being pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting. Rose was shot three times, leading to daily protests around Pittsburgh.
Rosfeld has been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred. The charge against him comes a day after authorities arrested another teenager in connection with the drive-by shooting that started the chain of events that led to Rose's shooting.
The teenager under arrest was with Rose the night Rosfeld shot Rose.
Rosfeld, 30, had been sworn in just hours before the shooting but had been working at the police department for two to three weeks. He had worked at several other police departments, including at the University of Pittsburgh, during the last seven years.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.More >>
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.More >>
A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.More >>
A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.More >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political careerMore >>
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political careerMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumorsMore >>
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumorsMore >>
A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.More >>
A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.More >>
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerMore >>
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerMore >>
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerMore >>
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerMore >>
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerMore >>
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerMore >>