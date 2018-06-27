Travel ban ruling stirs dismay among immigrants, advocates

A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.More >>
The vote caps months of futile GOP efforts to pass wide-ranging legislation on an issue that could color scores of congressional races in this fall's contest for House and perhaps Senate control.More >>
Abortion rights advocates are reeling from a Supreme Court decision invalidating a California law requiring anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide information about birth control and abortion access.More >>
President Donald Trump declared victory as voters across seven states continued pushing the two major parties on divergent paths in a turbulent era.More >>
The barrage of GOP criticism against the Justice Department comes just a few months before the midterm election and amid intense sparring between the parties over the Russia investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
If Kim does disarm, Congress may see less logic in spending $6 billion or more to expand a missile defense system based in Alaska that is designed mainly with North Korea in mind.More >>
The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from multiple Muslim-majority countries.More >>
The ban targeted five predominantly Muslim countries, plus North Korea and Venezuela.More >>
Abortion rights advocates are reeling from a Supreme Court decision invalidating a California law requiring anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide information about birth control and abortion access.More >>
Emotional immigrants and advocates have expressed outrage and despair about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.More >>
President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, tooMore >>
Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegallyMore >>
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resourcesMore >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.More >>
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied uponMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphonesMore >>
