From Baton Rouge to Boston: How one runner battled the elements and braved the race

Baton Rouge runner Jason Cheek started his fitness journey three years ago.

“I’m more of a runner than a fitness guru. I believe in keto and intermittent fasting,” said Cheek, who says he has lost 40 pounds since he started his running journey. He says he believes in diet and exercise and wants to share how he did it to motivate others who might be thinking about running.

His endurance and determination pushed him to one of the most prestigious races in the world: the Boston Marathon.

The Boston Marathon is a more than a tough race. It’s hard to qualify. Even if you achieve the qualifying standard, you’re not guaranteed entry. You have to be the fastest among the pool of applicants in your age and gender group to be accepted.

Wednesday afternoon, Cheek will share his journey with WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group.

The live interview with Cheek begins at 4 p.m. He’ll share his journey becoming a runner, as well as detail that momentous marathon Monday. You might remember the 2018 Boston Marathon was complicated, complete with temperatures in the low 30s and heavy rain. Still, Cheek finished the race with a smile.

Tips to start running

Ways to lose weight the healthy way

Short-term and long-term goals

Ways to find races

Group events that happen weekly across Baton Rouge

How to join local running groups for motivation and encouragement

So how did Cheek go from training in the Baton Rouge heat to braving the cold in Beantown? He tells his story and shares his advice with Get Fit Red Stick on Wednesday, June 27 at 4 p.m.

