Authorities: Man gets on Atlanta tarmac, approaches flight - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Authorities: Man gets on Atlanta tarmac, approaches flight

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say a man got onto the tarmac at Atlanta's international airport and approached a Delta flight.

News outlets report the man got onto the tarmac Tuesday and went up to a Delta Air Lines flight from Miami that had just landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson spokeswoman Elise Durham tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the man entered through a restricted area of the airport. The airport said on Twitter that there are conflicting reports as to how the male apprehended on the airfield accessed the area.

The airport says Atlanta police quickly took custody of the man and that there was no impact on operations.

An investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Family separations bring call for rare language interpreters

    Family separations bring call for rare language interpreters

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-26 20:01:07 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-06-27 00:30:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...
    Family separations inspire call for rare language interpreters at US-Mexico border.More >>
    Family separations inspire call for rare language interpreters at US-Mexico border.More >>

  • Muslims, advocates saddened over court's travel ban decision

    Muslims, advocates saddened over court's travel ban decision

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-26 15:55:31 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-06-27 00:30:24 GMT
    A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.More >>
    A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.More >>

  • Former Penn State president Spanier loses criminal appeal

    Former Penn State president Spanier loses criminal appeal

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-06-26 21:05:10 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-06-27 00:30:20 GMT
    An appeals court is upholding a misdemeanor child endangerment conviction against former Penn State president Graham Spanier over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky.More >>
    An appeals court is upholding a misdemeanor child endangerment conviction against former Penn State president Graham Spanier over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly