24-hour HIV testing campaign kicks off Wednesday

BRASS will begin its 14th annual 24-hour HIV Testing Campaign at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 27 and end at midnight.

BRASS

4560 North Boulevard-Suite 100

Baton Rouge

Testing is free and confidential. No appointment is needed. Testing is being done at BRASS, located at 4560 North Boulevard-Suite 100. BRASS organizers say their goal is to test 200 individuals within the 24-hour period.

BRASS serves as a testing and training provider to the state of Louisiana, with special emphasis on the Greater Baton Rouge area, offering avenues which foster ethical, personal, social-emotional and intellectual development. BRASS believes these qualities are essential to making appropriate choices that will ultimately decrease the spread of HIV/AIDS and other STDs, as well as increase civic responsibility.

CLICK HERE for a list of additional testing locations in Baton Rouge on National HIV Testing Awareness Day.

Each year, on June 27, the National Association of People with AIDS (NAPWA), organizes National HIV Testing Day in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 9CDC), Louisiana Office of Public Health, AIDS.gov, and other national and local entities across the country to encourage people of all ages to “Take the Test, Take Control.” This unique initiative sends the message, to those at risk from HIV from those already living with HIV.

UNDERSTANDING HIV (Source: CDC)

HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus

It weakens a person’s immune system by destroying important cells that fight disease and infection

No effective cure exists for HIV

With proper medical care, HIV can be controlled



HIV/AIDS PREVENTION & AWARENESS

Get tested

Be informed and encourage others to do the same

Call the Louisiana Statewide HIV/AIDs info line: 1-800-992-4379