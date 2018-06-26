Active and inactive women needed for fat tissue study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for women to volunteer for a six-week study that will compare women who are physically active verses women who are inactive.

Recent research has shown that new fat cells are constantly formed and replaced in the human body. The VIVA research study will assess fat tissue in both exercising and sedentary women to learn more about how exercise may affect fat cells in the body.

Potential participants will be classified as either sedentary or very physically active to determine eligibility.

Qualified participants will drink ‘heavy water’ for 6 weeks. Heavy water is ordinary water that is enriched with a non-radioactive isotope that allows researchers to measure fat cell function in the body.

NUMBER OF VISITS

1 screening visit

4 clinic visits

Participation in this research study will last approximately 6 weeks after completion of screening visit.

PROCEDURES

Body measurements (height, weight, etc.)

Vital signs (blood pressure, pulse, etc.)

Medical history questionnaire

Blood tests

Urine collection

DXA Scan to measure bone density, muscle and body fat

Fat biopsies

QUALIFICATIONS

Be a woman 18 – 40 years old

Have a BMI between 25 – 29.9 (Calculate your BMI)

Be considered either sedentary or very physically active

Not be pregnant and be willing to use appropriate contraception

If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, click here to screen online, call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

Participants will be eligible for compensation up to $220 for the completion of this study.