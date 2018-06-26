Active and inactive women needed for fat tissue study - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Active and inactive women needed for fat tissue study

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Source: LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center Facebook page
BATON ROUGE, LA

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for women to volunteer for a six-week study that will compare women who are physically active verses women who are inactive.

Recent research has shown that new fat cells are constantly formed and replaced in the human body. The VIVA research study will assess fat tissue in both exercising and sedentary women to learn more about how exercise may affect fat cells in the body.

Potential participants will be classified as either sedentary or very physically active to determine eligibility.

Qualified participants will drink ‘heavy water’ for 6 weeks. Heavy water is ordinary water that is enriched with a non-radioactive isotope that allows researchers to measure fat cell function in the body.

NUMBER OF VISITS

  • 1 screening visit
  • 4 clinic visits

Participation in this research study will last approximately 6 weeks after completion of screening visit.

PROCEDURES

  • Body measurements (height, weight, etc.)
  • Vital signs (blood pressure, pulse, etc.)
  • Medical history questionnaire
  • Blood tests
  • Urine collection
  • DXA Scan to measure bone density, muscle and body fat
  • Fat biopsies

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Be a woman 18 – 40 years old
  • Have a BMI between 25 – 29.9 (Calculate your BMI)
  • Be considered either sedentary or very physically active
  • Not be pregnant and be willing to use appropriate contraception

If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, click here to screen online, call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

Participants will be eligible for compensation up to $220 for the completion of this study.

