One tick bite can make you allergic to red meat

HARPSWELL, ME (WGME/CNN) – Ticks are known for carrying some nasty diseases.

If a variety called the Lone Star tick bites you, a red meat allergy could be in your future. A single bite can do it.

Originating in the South, the Lone Star tick’s range has been growing and it can now be found in the upper Midwest and New England.

Patty O’Brien Carrier was bitten in Maine.

In the shadow of her seaside cottage, she does her best to protect herself from pesky insects, but recently a tick got through.

"I pulled it off of me and thought, ‘ew,’ and it felt kind of hard like it had deposited something into my skin, which in fact it had," O’Brien Carrier said.

She was bitten by a Lone Star tick, much different than your typical deer or dog tick.

"It's an aggressive tick, and it wants you," O’Brien Carrier said.

The Lone Star tick has recently made its way to New England.

"It's certainly on Maine's doorsteps, so it may be one of those things where it's just kind of a matter of time before we find established populations here as well," said Griffin Dill with the University of Maine Tick Identification Lab.

O’Brien Carrier said her first allergic reaction to red meat was the worst one, but it didn’t show up until hours after she had eaten and weeks after she was bitten.

“My breathing was really, really stopping," she said. "People don't connect the dots, they don't connect the BBQ they had at 5 o'clock with the fact that they're ill at 11 o'clock.”

People who develop the allergy can break out in hives after eating beef, pork, lamb and often dairy products.

The greatest risk of being bitten by the Lone Star tick is between early spring and late fall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The same tick also carries Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

The Lone Star tick gets its name from the white dot that appears on the backs of adult females. It sometimes resembles the star on the flag of Texas, which is known as the Lone Star state.

