OLOL: Type O blood donors needed

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) is putting out an urgent call for blood donors. They are currently in need of Type O Positive blood donations. While they have a special need for Type O Positive, they do welcome all donations.

OLOL BLOOD CENTER

  • 5000 Hennessy Boulevard
  • Baton Rouge

The OLOL Blood Donor Center is located on the first floor of the hospital near Elevator A. Free parking is available for all donors on the day of donation in Garage 2.

HOURS

  • Monday to Thursday
    8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
     
  • Friday
    8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
     
  • Saturday
    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is needed and walk-in donors are welcome. For more information about donating, call 225-765-8843.

BLOOD DONATION FACTS

  • Someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds
  • A single, whole blood donation can save the lives of three people
  • One point of whole blood can be separated into several components (red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma, platelets and cryopreciptate)

OLOL relies on volunteer donors for their blood supply. These donors do more than give blood. They play a key role in the healthcare process, giving the doctors and nurses in the area a tool that helps save lives.

According to OLOL, more than 60 percent of the blood transfused in the entire local community is recruited, collected, tested and distributed by OLOL.

