OLOL: Type O blood donors needed

Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) is putting out an urgent call for blood donors. They are currently in need of Type O Positive blood donations. While they have a special need for Type O Positive, they do welcome all donations.
OLOL BLOOD CENTER
The OLOL Blood Donor Center is located on the first floor of the hospital near Elevator A. Free parking is available for all donors on the day of donation in Garage 2.
HOURS
No appointment is needed and walk-in donors are welcome. For more information about donating, call 225-765-8843.
BLOOD DONATION FACTS
OLOL relies on volunteer donors for their blood supply. These donors do more than give blood. They play a key role in the healthcare process, giving the doctors and nurses in the area a tool that helps save lives.
According to OLOL, more than 60 percent of the blood transfused in the entire local community is recruited, collected, tested and distributed by OLOL.
|Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.