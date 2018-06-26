Cop's Facebook comment about slain rapper gets him desk duty - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cop's Facebook comment about slain rapper gets him desk duty

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh police officer who posted a Facebook comment that appeared to celebrate the recent death of up-and-coming rapper Jimmy Wopo has been put on desk duty.

The police department says the city is investigating the social media post. The department says "comments that disparage victims and endanger the community and fellow officers will not be tolerated."

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Officer Brian Martin got into an exchange on Facebook with a person saying it seemed like Wopo's death had been forgotten.

Martin replied: "Not me. I'm still celebrating."

The post has since been taken down.

Martin declined to comment Monday.

Wopo, whose real name was Travon Smart, was killed and another man injured when someone opened fire on their car in Pittsburgh on June 18.

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Budget analysts give grim projections for record US debt

    Budget analysts give grim projections for record US debt

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-06-26 16:05:17 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-06-26 16:49:45 GMT
    A budget scorekeeper for U.S. lawmakers projects that federal debt as a share of the economy will reach 78 percent by Sept. 30, the highest level in nearly seven decades.More >>
    A budget scorekeeper for U.S. lawmakers projects that federal debt as a share of the economy will reach 78 percent by Sept. 30, the highest level in nearly seven decades.More >>

  • Migrant kids could end up in already strained foster system

    Migrant kids could end up in already strained foster system

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-06-26 04:46:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-06-26 16:49:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...

    As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.

    More >>

    As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.

    More >>

  • Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:46:14 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-06-26 16:48:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly