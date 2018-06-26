ACLU 'disappointed' in court decision upholding travel ban

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.
In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt says it's a situation "in which there is a complete disconnect between the court's decision and what the American people know as a matter of common sense ..."
The court on Tuesday rejected a challenge that the policy discriminated against Muslims or exceeded the president's authority.
Gelernt says it's clear "that the president for political reasons chose to enact a Muslim ban despite national security experts, both Democrat and Republican" who counseled against it.
He says it's "too early to know exactly what our next steps are."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
