US consumers were a bit less optimistic in June

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - American consumers lost a bit of their optimism in June but are still feeling good by historical standards.

The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index slipped this month to 126.4, down from 128.8 in May.

The index measures both consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and expectations for the future. Their view of current conditions was almost unchanged from May; their outlook dimmed.

"While expectations remain high by historical standards, the modest curtailment in optimism suggests that consumers do not foresee the economy gaining much momentum in the months ahead," said Conference Board economist Lynn Franco.

The U.S. economy is healthy. Unemployment is at an 18-year low 3.8 percent.

