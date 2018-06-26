London court to rule on whether Uber should keep operating - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

London court to rule on whether Uber should keep operating

LONDON (AP) - A London court is set to rule on whether ride-hailing firm Uber should be allowed to keep driving on the streets of London.

The firm told Westminster Magistrates' Court it has made significant changes since a regulator refused to renew the company's operating license last year over public safety concerns. The company insists it has changed, and a clean break with the past means it should be granted a new license.

Gerald Gouriet, representing the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, warned an "Uber in sheep's clothing" had appeared before the court.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot is considering a probationary operating license.

Uber had been asking for a five-year license, but said on Tuesday it would accept one for a 15-month "probationary" period with the restrictions agreed on with London Transport authorities.

