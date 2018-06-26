Protesters halt traffic over fatal police shooting of teen

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.

Marchers have disrupted the city in the days after 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. was killed by a white police officer in nearby East Pittsburgh.

The diverse crowd marched through Pittsburgh on Tuesday with arms locked and chanting, "Who did this? The police did this!" and "Three shots to the back, how do you justify that?" They had refrained from protesting Monday out of respect for the family.

Rose was killed last Tuesday after police stopped a car officials say matched a vehicle wanted in a shooting in a nearby town. He was running when he was shot.

